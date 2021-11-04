"All Together Now!" is a musical revue featuring songs from popular Broadway shows. It’s being presented all over the world to help bring theaters out of the pandemic. The WordPlayers will have performances Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Old City Performing Arts Center, 111 State St., Knoxville. Tickets may be purchased online at oldcitypac.com or wordplayers.org. For more information, see wordplayers.org or call 865-539-2490.
The WordPlayers has assembled an excellent cast of local, musical theatre artists to perform the revue for the benefit of WordPlayers and River and Rail Theatre Companies. The revue will feature music from both familiar and new musicals including Mary Poppins, Rent, Come From Away, Frozen, Songs for a New World and Once on This Island.
"All Together Now!" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) www.mtishows.com. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. For more information about The WordPlayers, see wordplayers.org. Information about River and Rail Theatre Company may be found at riverandrailtheatre.com.
