A staged reading of "Althea and Angela," a new play by Tennessee playwright Todd Olson, will be performed on May 10 in the Square Room, 4 Market Square, Knoxville at 7 p.m. Admission is free with donations appreciated.
In 1955, Althea Gibson and Angela Buxton were world-ranked tennis players … yet no one wanted to partner with them in women’s doubles. In fact, few even wanted to talk with them. Post-War America was still very segregated and the tennis world was still very anti-Semitic. Eight years after Jackie Robinson had broken the color line in major league baseball, the tennis world lagged behind, clinging to its country club roots. Althea, a black woman from Harlem, and Angela, a Jewish woman from Liverpool, were outcasts in two nations. So they decided to join forces outside their own country. What happened then made history.
For more information, please see wordplayers.org or call 865-539-2490. The WordPlayers is a 501(c)3 theatre organization based in Knoxville.
