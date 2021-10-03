The WordPlayers will present “Big Mama’s Kitchen,” by Joseph Frost on the stage in Knoxville.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, 8, 14 and 15, and at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10 and 17 at Erin Presbyterian Church, 200 Lockett Road, Knoxville.
Tickets are $15-$20 except for Thursdays which are Pay What You Wish. Tickets may be purchased online at wordplayers.org or at the door.
For more information, see wordplayers.org or call 865-539-2490.
Big Mama’s kitchen was special, no question — but when Albert and Bethany move into her house to keep the memory of Big Mama alive, they have no idea what they’re getting themselves into. This delightful farce introduces us to the wonder of Big Mama, hungry locals who aren’t ready to let go, and the grandson who must find a way to rekindle Big Mama’s loving spirit without letting everything fall apart in the process.
The WordPlayers is a 501(c)(3) company of Christian theatre artists. Other programming includes The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at Pellissippi State Community College in December. For more information about The WordPlayers, please see wordplayers.org.
