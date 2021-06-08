The WordPlayers presents "Knoxville Freedom Songs & Stories" on June 16 at 7 p.m. at Community Evangelistic Church, 2650 Boyds Bridge Pike, Knoxville. Admission is free with donations optional. For more information, please see wordplayers.org or call 865-539-2490.
"Knoxville Freedom Songs and Stories" chronicles the history of the local black community beginning in the post Civil War era. The song/story collection narrates the old layout of the town and the population movement that created the Knoxville we know today.
It recounts the proud stories of prominent figures of the times, and features songs which local musicians were creating to express their response to the world around them, a world where post-war steps forward were met with Jim Crow steps backward. These are stories of celebration and stories of lament. These are stories of Knoxville.
The WordPlayers is a 501(c)3 theatre organization based in Knoxville. Upcoming programming includes "The Fantasticks" at the Old City Performing Arts Center, July 15-18. For more information about The WordPlayers, see www.wordplayers.org.
