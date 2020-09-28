The WordPlayers will present “Knoxville Freedom Songs and Stories,” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Erin Presbyterian Church, 200 Lockett Road, Knoxville.
This is a live, outdoor event with free admission. Donations are appreciated.
Performers and audience members will be physically distant. Attendees are asked to bring chairs if possible. The rain date will be Oct. 5.
For more information: Call 865-539-2490 or visit wordplayers.org
“Knoxville Freedom Songs and Stories” chronicles the history of the local black community beginning in the post Civil War era. The song/story collection, researched & compiled by Tomi Robb, narrates the old layout of the town and the population movement that created the Knoxville we know today. It recounts the proud stories of prominent figures of the times, and features songs which local musicians were creating to express their response to the world around them, a world where post-war steps forward were met with Jim Crow steps backward. These are stories of celebration and stories of lament. These are stories of Knoxville.
The WordPlayers is a 501(c)(3) of Christian theatre artists based in Knoxville. “Knoxville Freedom Songs & Stories” will be performed by local artists, Matthew Cunningham-Stokes, Dan Higgins, John Jackson, Cole Liles, Ethan Norman, Tomi Robb and Adam Whipple.
