The WordPlayers and the Arts at Pellissippi State will present "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," the classic, C.S. Lewis story, at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 and at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11 & 12 Performances are at the Clayton Performing Arts Center, on the main campus of Pellissippi State Community College, 10915 Hardin Valley Road, Knoxville.
Tickets range from $8-$16 and may be purchased online at pstcc.edu/tickets and at the door. For more information, see wordplayers.org or call 865-539-2490.
"The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette, faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia. All ages will enjoy this story of love, faith, courage and giving.
