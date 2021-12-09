A company of Christian theatre artists, The WordPlayers, will present an original piece “In These Dark Streets,” Sunday, Dec. 12 at Church of the Cove in Townsend. They will be live at both the 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. service. The Church is located at 642 Wears Valley Road, in Townsend.
“In These Dark Streets” is a message written by Ethan Norman and attempts to answer the question “Where is He who has been born king of the Jews?” It’s a question asked by some who wanted to worship Christ, and by some who wanted to avoid His reign. This Advent, The WordPlayers’ original piece, helps us consider that question and the reason why each of us asks it.
The WordPlayers, “In These Dark Streets” is opened to all, and everyone is encouraged to come early for the best seating. For more information call the church office at 865-448-1929.
