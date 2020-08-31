The WordPlayers of Knoxville presents a “Staged Reading of Loving,” a one-act play with music, by Peter Manos.
The dates are 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at Erin Presbyterian Church (outdoors), 200 Lockett Road, Knoxville; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Central Bearden Church, 6300 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville; 2:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at Central Bearden Church; 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Erin Presbyterian Church (outdoors); and 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at The Square Room, 4 Market Square, Knoxville.
Actors and audience will be socially distant. Seating limited to 50 on a first come, first served basis. Masks required indoors.
Free admission/donations appreciated. For more information, see wordplayers.org or call 865-539-2490.
Richard Loving, a white man, loved Mildred Jeter, an African American woman. Virginia state law prohibited inter-racial marriage. When state authorities found out they had married, they were arrested and put on trial. In addition to a large fine, the Lovings had to leave the state or serve a 25-year jail sentence. They appealed their case. Finally, in 1967, the US Supreme Court, in a landmark decision, ruled unconstitutional Virginia’s interracial marriage law.
Interweaving folk music from the Virginia hills, with the Lovings’ story of romance and struggle, the play celebrates the triumph of love over prejudice and hate. (Length app. 60 minutes. Suggested for ages 13+)
The WordPlayers is a 501(c)3 theatre organization based in Knoxville. Loving is sponsored by Leslie A. Hull, Attorney & Mediator and Brad Croisdale, Realty Executives.
For more information about The WordPlayers, please see wordplayers.org.
