The WordPlayers of Knoxville will present a staged reading of Lauren Gunderson’s award-winning play, Silent Sky, at 7 p.m. Monday, April 11, at Flying Anvil Theatre, 1300 Rocky Hill Road in west Knoxville. Admission is free and no reservations are required. For more information, call 865-539-2490.
"Silent Sky" is about astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, whose discoveries in the early 20th century changed the way we understand the universe. It is a startling, entertaining, true story about a brilliant, history-making woman.
The WordPlayers is a 501(c)(3) theatre company. Silent Sky is the first play in a series of three staged readings sponsored by Brad Croisdale of Realty Executives. For more information about The WordPlayers, please visit wordplayers.org.
