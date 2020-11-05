The WordPlayers will stream a recorded staged reading of "Loving," a play by Peter Manos, on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Viewing is on a pay what you wish basis. Donors will receive a link and a password to view the streamed performance anytime on Thursday, Nov. 12.
To make a donation, see http://wordplayers.org/online-events/. For more information, call 865-539-2490.
In the 1950s, Richard Loving, a white man, loved Mildred Jeter, an African American woman. Virginia state law prohibited interracial marriage, and, when state authorities found out Richard and Mildred had married, sheriffs came in the middle of the night and dragged the Lovings from their bed. They were put on trial, fined hundreds of dollars and received a jail sentence, suspended if they left the state. They appealed their case to the Virginia Supreme Court where the state ruled against the Lovings. Finally, in a landmark United States Supreme Court decision, Loving v. Virginia, laws prohibiting interracial marriage were ruled unconstitutional.
Interweaving the Loving’s courtship, romance, and struggles with folk music from the Virginia hills, Loving celebrates the triumph of love over prejudice and hate.
