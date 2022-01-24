The WordPlayers of Knoxville will tour an original production, "The Ends We Seek," to schools, community colleges, and churches during February. This one-act play with music by Ethan Norman, is a work of historical fiction, which moves between actual events in the 19th and 20th centuries.
The play vividly and powerfully illustrates how major historical events — Lincoln's election and Emancipation Proclamation, as well as the movement for civil rights inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. — impacted the lives of ordinary individuals and families. With sharp dialogue, inspired by true stories, and with captivating musical interludes, "The Ends We Seek" personalizes and humanizes the experience of ordinary people swept up in the events of history.
Supported by an Arts Builds Communities Grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission through the Arts and Culture Alliance, The WordPlayers’ 15th Annual Black History Show Tour will have 14 performances in 12 different venues across 8 Tennessee counties. For a list of the free, public performances, see wordplayers.org, call 865-539-2490 or email wordplayers@comcast.net.
