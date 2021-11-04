Clyde Kidd has accomplished what many others have not, and that’s reach the centenarian mark, which he did on Oct. 23.
The 100-year-old Maryville resident offered his own version of how that’s done, with a few words of wisdom.
“I just stayed out of trouble,” he said.
Kidd was born in Blount County, one of eight children in his family. He said the family moved around a lot. He attended several schools, including Calderwood, Fort Craig, Fairview, Carpenters and then Lanier. He met his wife, Lois Anne, while they were students, riding the bus to Lanier. They were married for more than 60 years; she passed away about 15 years ago.
Calderwood, Kidd recalled, was a special place. His dad was hired to help build Calderwood Dam along the Little Tennessee River in Blount and Monroe counties. It was completed in 1930 and owned back then by Tapoco, which was a subsidiary of Aluminum Company of America.
“When we lived there, there were a lot of people living there,” Clyde said. “At that time, Calderwood was a big, little town. Just about everybody who worked there, lived there.”
The town had its own store, post office, church, theater and school, Clyde said. “We never needed to come back to Maryville,” he said. “We had everything we needed right there.”
Once the dam was completed, the town began to dissolve and largely was abandoned in the 1950s. There is still a cemetery there, said Clyde’s grandson, Michael David Kidd. Some of the houses’ foundations remain too.
Michael has his own unique story about Calderwood. He was selected as a cast member for the movie “The Fugitive” starring Harrison Ford that was filmed around the dam in the early 1990s. He was an extra who played a police officer and said he never did get to meet Ford.
ALCOA began developing the area back in 1909 to provide the large amounts of electricity it needed for its smelting operations in Blount County. The first dam completed was Cheoah, in 1919. The second was Santeelah, in 1928. Other dams on the Little Tennessee included Franklin, Fontana, Chilhowee and Tellico. ALCOA built Cheoah, Calderwood and Chilhowee.
Calderwood Dam is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.
While attending Lanier, which housed all grades through high school, Clyde got hired at ALCOA and ended up working there as a welder for more than 40 years. He left school without graduating. Then the U.S. military came calling.
Clyde said ALCOA had helped him get several draft deferments at first, but in the end, he became a member of the U.S. Navy, stationed for most of his time at Pearl Harbor. This was after the Japanese bombing there, which occurred on Dec. 7, 1941. From there, Clyde went to the Marshall Islands.
Upon return to Blount County, Clyde took back his welding job at ALCOA and continued on. He and Lois Anne raised their two children here, Michael Clyde Kidd and Diana Richardson. Michael Clyde died a few years ago and Diana resides in Georgia.
This centenarian has five grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
On Sunday, Oct. 26, his church, Fairview United Methodist, recognized Clyde for his milestone birthday. Thankfully, they didn’t ask him to blow out 100 candles, he said.
While working at ALCOA, Clyde said he often did side jobs that included house painting. Michael David said he was always rounded up to help out. To this day, he despises painting, he said. Clyde would pick him up from school and off they would go on a job.
The house Clyde lives in is a place full of memories; he built it when he was about 18 and getting married. He also built houses for others and used to manage some rental properties, but not anymore.
Farming was one of his vocations as well. He recalls growing corn and then taking it to be milled at Clover Hill Mill in South Blount County. The mill still stands.
Keeping busy to stay out of trouble is a goal that Clyde definitely lived by. He said people knew what they were in store for when they came around.
“If they stayed around me, they worked,” he explained.
Today, Clyde has given up driving and doesn’t farm or perform other physical labor. He admits to enjoying his down time, sitting on his porch and watching life in motion. His grandson said Clyde believes in taking B-12 shots for his health.
“I have lived a pretty good life,” the 100-year-old said. “I have stayed out of trouble. I was always working and I got married at an early age. And I didn’t get run off.”
