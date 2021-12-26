Plans to have a new spay and neuter facility for People Promoting Animal Welfare have hit a small snag due to the rise in cost of building supplies, but the nonprofit is hopeful 2022 will bring brighter days.
The facility was able to sterilize more than 6,500 pets in 2021, despite the hurdles COVID-19 dealt, that included not being able to host some in-person fundraisers. That number of procedures in one year is record-breaking according to the PPAW team.
“We are actually at 6,768 spays and neuters,” said Dr. Kelly Simonian, one of the two veterinarians on staff at PPAW. “Our previous record was just over 6,000.”
Deborah Searfoss is the founder of PPAW. Current president is Paula McFarland.
Because of the hardships inflicted in 2020 and 2021, the nonprofit will now need to raise an extra $200,000 over what it had originally planned for, Simonian said. She is hopeful that can be done in 2022 so building can get underway.
PPAw is currently located in Greenback, but land has been purchased off Highway 321 at Unitia Road, just four miles inside Loudon County, near the city of Friendsville. Right now, the clinic can hold up to 60 animals at one time; the new clinic will be able to accommodate 120.
The plans are to start construction on the 3,000-square-foot-building next year; the building will double the current space to include more surgery tables.
Simonian and Dr. Erin Dols were voted on by the PPAW board of directors as the organization’s two executive directors and primary veterinarians back in March 2019. They now serve as the only veterinarians there and work full time.
Simonian has been part of this organization since 2018, and Dols a little longer. There is a staff of nine paid workers.
Before that decision was made, PPAW had been operating with four contract veterinarians who were coming in one or two days per week.
The new facility will help the PPAW team be more visible in the community and also more accessible.
Fundraising has been a challenge over the last year. PPAW has relied on hosting in-person events in the past but found a way to still bring in support by running several successful online auctions throughout the year.
For instance, in October, PPAW hosted its first Ace of Spays Casino Night, which included casino games, dinner and beverages along with an in-person and online auction. The event brought in more than $13,000.
The Charles and Sue Foundation promised a 3 to 1 match of donated funds to PPAW, with a total now at $340,000.
An anonymous donor has also pledged a match of up to $100,000 for any donation that is $1,000 or more. Simonian said if this match challenge is met, the $200,000 can be raised.
“I know it’s a tall order,” she said. “With this match, we will get there.”
PPAW draws most of its patients from Loudon, Monroe and Blount counties, but there are no restrictions. In addition to low-cost spaying and neutering, the clinic also provides vaccinations, heartworm testing, microchipping and preventive procedures.
To date, PPAW has spayed and neutered more than 100,000 dogs and cats. It began at its Greenback location in 1998 with a mission to address the pet overpopulation problem. Simonian said the actual number is probably closer to 120,000.
Having been at this since 1998, PPAW hasn’t slowed down, as these numbers indicate. This organization also participates in a program where feral cats are captured, sterilized and then returned to their habitat, a way to reduce that population. Between 500 and 1,000 feral cats per year are part of this effort at PPAW.
Simonian is hopeful that extra $200,000 come in. She said these surrounding communities have supported them all through the years.
“This is doable,” Simonian said. “It’s just going to take a little longer than previously thought.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.