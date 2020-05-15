As the chairwoman for the Dorothy Mitchell-Kincaid Beloved Community Outreach Foundation, the Rev. Willa Estell sums up the nonprofit’s mission succinctly.
“We don’t want to forget them.”
The them she is referring to are those suffering from chronic illnesses. That encompasses many in Blount County, from those fighting cancer to lupus sufferers and patients being treated for multiple sclerosis and heart disease. The list goes on and on.
“What we found was there is no organization in Blount County that helps people dealing with chronic illness,” Estell said. “The whole foundation is built around people who have chronic pain and illness who won’t be able to take their medications for a month and then be off of them. Their condition means they sometimes have to choose to pay rent or figure out how to make their medication last. They have to make those difficult decisions.”
It was Dorothy Mitchell-Kincaid who was the one to ignite the passion for helping others that led to the creation of the BCOF. It was established in 2012 following her diagnosis with pancreatic cancer. She learned firsthand how difficult it is to get health information and financial assistance even with health insurance, which she was fortunate to have.
With Kincaid the driving force, the Beloved Community Outreach Foundation was formed. Its mission from its inception has been to meet the needs of Blount County citizens whose resources have been depleted due to health care challenges. Kincaid passed away in August 2019. The name of the nonprofit was changed to the Dorothy Mitchell-Kincaid BCOF last year to honor her and her love for this community.
In the few years since BCOF came into existence, the nonprofit has been a safety net for more than 355 families. The nonprofit has paid past due utility bills, rent for those facing eviction or housing for those left temporarily homeless. BCOF also has covered doctor co-pays and provided gas for travel to doctor appointments and also food cards.
But, the needs continue to grow, organizers said. They depend on donations for funding the assistance.
Asking county for its support
Two major fundraisers are held each year. The first is a Memorial/Decoration Day Celebration honoring local veterans in Blount County and citizens buried at the historically black Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Alcoa. The other is a Founders Day Celebration that recognizes the establishment of BCOF.
The Memorial Day event has been hosted in partnership with Foothills Funeral Home. The funds raised at these two events are used to fund BCOF’s mission.
Over the years, the organization has been able to raise $57,000. Corporate donations and funds from other nonprofits have enabled BCOF to serve these families in need.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Memorial Day Celebration originally set for May 25 has been canceled. However, this organization is asking its supporters and others to come together to donate financially to ensure BCOF can continue do its important work.
In 2019, BCOF was nominated for a Spirit of Good Neighbors Award, for its service to community. The awards are presented annually by Good Neighbors of Blount County, another organization that serves those in crisis.
The nominator called BCOF “a compassionate and non-judgmental program.”
“Many people are humiliated and humbled to ask for help,” that person wrote, “yet here they are met with kindness and understanding.” The nominator went on to say BCOF members are selfless and make a difference in the lives of those who seek assistance when life gets hard.
Marjorie Stewart, treasurer for BCOF, was mentioned by name in that statement to Good Neighbors. She works directly with those in need who are asking for help from BCOF. Information is kept confidential.
Where there is a need
Estell is pastor of St. Paul AME Zion Church in Maryville. Her congregation started a food ministry years ago. Some members of the community thought that was serving a need that wasn’t there.
“People were telling us there is no hunger, there is no need in Blount County,” the pastor said. “Ministry begins out of need. What we found out — there was definitely a need for that.”
This pandemic as touched everyone, including BCOF and its fundraising abilities. And while many have received their stimulus checks and are doing OK for now, that will change as the pandemic crisis continues, Estell said.
“The economy isn’t just going to bounce back,” she said. “People are still going to be in need. There is more going on than just the pandemic. People are still dealing with cancer. They are dealing with heart disease.”
We sometimes suffer from tunnel vision, this pastor said, and can only deal with one big thing at a time. BCOF is there, she said, to help victims of chronic illness now in this pandemic and after it’s over.
“People are dealing with a whole lot of things,” she stressed. “We just want to help and build up the beloved community.”
