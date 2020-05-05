Over the years, I’ve made a few different potato salads; liked them more or less, rarely made them a second time. Today’s recipe won’t replace my all-time favorite, but I’ll certainly be making it again! For those of you who don’t like mayonnaise, it’ll be real close to your favorite this summer. And, yes, I have an old favorite, or two, oatmeal cookie recipe. And, no, today’s recipe won’t replace them, but it will surely join them. I loved the iced version. Others preferred them plain. You’ll probably love them either way. I usually avoid preparing stir-fry. I don’t mind the prep work. I like cutting vegetables with a good knife. But, my stir fry skills seldom produce perfectly cooked peppers, onions and mushrooms. The stars aligned or I had unusual patience and today’s vegetables were just about perfect. The homemade tortillas, not quite. I hope you’ll try these recipes while we still have a little extra time. Eventually, we’ll be back to meeting ourselves coming and going. Or maybe we’ll remember the good part of being home with the ones we love best and having to put forth extra effort to stay in contact with others we love. I’ve enjoyed long conversations with some friends I’d never had the time to sit and just listen to. Please continue to take care of yourselves.
Vegetable Fajitas
8-inch tortillas
Warm, wrap in foil and set aside in a warm oven
Vegetable oil
1 large sweet onion, thinly sliced
1 green bell pepper, cut into thin strips
1 red bell pepper, cut into thin strips
1 teaspoon finely minced garlic clove
1 yellow squash, julienned
1 zucchini, julienned
8-10 fresh mushrooms, thinly sliced, optional
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2-2/3 cup store bought salsa
I used Goya
Mexican cheese blend
Heat oil in a large skillet or wok over medium high heat. Start with onions and cook about a minute stirring almost constantly. Add remaining vegetables cook until onions are tender and remaining ingredients are crisp tender. Add salsa and seasonings, stir briefly. Divide between tortillas. Sprinkle generously with cheese. Enjoy!
Italian Potato Salad
2 pounds baking potatoes
1 green bell pepper, small dice
1 large cucumber, small dice
1/2 cup finely diced red onion
1 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/2 cup Italian dressing
Cook, cool, peel and dice potatoes. Place them into a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients. Stir gently to thoroughly combine. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.
Iced Oatmeal Cookies
3 cups quick cooking oats
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1 teaspoon soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
3/4 teaspoon ginger
1/8 teaspoon cloves
1/2 cup butter, at room temperature
1/2 cup Crisco
1 1/3 cups packed light brown sugar
2 eggs
1 tablespoon molasses
1 teaspoon vanilla
For the icing:
3 tablespoons melted butter
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
2-3 tablespoons half and half
2 cups powdered sugar
In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients, stir until smooth. Add milk until the mixture is spreadable.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
In a large bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients. In a large mixing bowl, cream butter, Crisco and sugar until light. Add eggs and vanilla. Beat until smooth. Gradually add dry mixture to the creamed mixture. Beat only until smooth. Drop cookie dough by rounded tablespoonfuls, two inches apart onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake 9-10 minutes or until golden around the edges. Remove from oven. Cool five minutes on the baking sheet. Remove to a wire rack to cool completely. Ice when completely cool.Miss Olivia Sipe is the owner of Miss Olivia’s Table in Maryville.
