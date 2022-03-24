Wil Davenport, founder of More Than Memories, is offering a free workshop on the basics of video editing for PC users. The session runs 6:30-8 p.m. zia Zoom on Tuesday, April 5. Participants will get the opportunity to practice things like trimming out unwanted footage, adding transitions between clips, adding titles to videos, creating a slideshow and more. Space is limited to 12.
To sign up or for more information, contact Wil Davenport at morethanmemoriestn@gmail.com. For years, Davenport has been taking other people's home movies, slides, 8mm film, records, cassettes and printed photos and professionally digitizing them.
