The League of Women Voters of Blount County will be hosting a workshop on finding new ways to get out the vote. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Blount County Public Library, Dorothy Herron Room. Refreshments will be served. The community is invited to participate. The library is located at 508 N. Cuisck St., Maryville.

