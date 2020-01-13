The Writers’ Workshop in Asheville, North Carolina will present a workshop on Feb. 1 entitled “Write Your Life” with Richard Krawiec. Participants will learn how to draw on material of their lives to write and revise memoirs, stories or plays. Elements covered will include time compression and expansion, theme, recognizing your purpose and developing your piece professionally.
Krawiec if the founder of Jacar Press and the author of numerous books.
The class will meet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on Feb. 1 at The Writers’ Workshop, 387 Beaucatcher Road, Asheville. Registration is advance only at www.twwoa.org. Cost is $75. For more information, contact writersw@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.