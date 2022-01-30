Author Cathey Daniels will present a workshop, "Slashing the Words Your Publisher Just Bought," from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, via Zoom. The session is being offered through Knoxville Writers' Guild and there is no cost to attend. Register at knoxvillewritersguild.org for a Zoom link.
Daniels will discuss the final revision process with the publisher of her first novel, "Live Caught." She taught high school math in East Tennessee prior to becoming an award-winning reporter for The Oak Ridger. She is a 2016 graduate of the Stanford University Novel Writing Program.
