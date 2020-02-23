"Querying Process Workshop: From Start to Signed," will be presented from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 14, at Central United Methodist Church, 201 Third Ave., Knoxville. The event is being presented by the Knoxville Writers' Guild.
Much-published writer Victoria Griffin shares how to simplify the querying process and avoid common mistakes. Topics include writing an effective query letter, researching literary agents and navigating the submission process in a professional way. Attendees will review the anatomy of a query letter and how to emphasize the strongest aspects of a manuscript. The workshop will also cover submitting to agents, responding to partial and full requests and how to prepare for “the call.” Participants may bring a draft query letter for workshopping during the class.
To register, go to knoxvillewritersguild.org.
