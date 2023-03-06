A theme, an essay or report — whatever it’s called, some students would rather do anything but.
That’s the response Lindsey Wilson, a graduate of Maryville High School and special education teacher at Loudon County’s North Middle School, initially got from her students. Wilson is in her third year of teaching and decided to take on a writing project with her students, who range from fifth to eighth grade.
Some of them are nonverbal while others work in their grade-level classes. Wilson was determined to make writers and authors out of them with what she hoped was a fun project — writing a book together.
“A majority of them were like ‘We have to write something?’” Wilson said of when she first pitched the idea. But once they got into it, this teacher said they were all in. And along the way, they learned how to construct an essay, write a rough draft and make corrections.
They started last semester, Wilson explained. She asked each of her eight students to write about their dream vacation. Each was given a page to write in the book and also a page to illustrate. They wrote about trips to Disneyland, Tybee Island in Georgia and the North Pole. One child said she wanted to go to Candytopia, where candy galore is the main feature, with locations in New York, Houston and Atlanta. Next to her story is a drawing of her reaching her destination.
Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge was another student’s dream vacation. A trip to the lake also was described.
The soft cover book they created, published by Studentreasures in Topeka, Kansas, is 19 pages. The cover features a Mickey Mouse profile, a suitcase, beach ball and snowflake, illustrating the various trips these students want to take. It is dedicated to their families and also North Middle School. A group photo of the authors appears at the end of the book.
This is the first time Wilson has engaged her students in this book-writing exercise. She said seeing the kids’ faces once they had the books in their hands was rewarding.
“My students were thrilled to see the book,” she said. “Each of them flipped to their own page immediately. They were showing each other and couldn’t stop talking about it.”
All eight of these special education students are at different levels when it comes to writing, but Wilson said all have shown improvement while completing this assignment.
“Their confidence has grown exponentially,” the teacher said. “We’ve most recently written a paragraph about a mythological creature.”
Wilson’s hope is to have a red carpet event where her students can be celebrated and sign copies of their books for others, and receive wider attention. “They worked really hard on this, and it was difficult for them,” she explained.
Wilson gave up a career in marketing and sales to start this second career, which she loves. She said in reality, she was just as excited or more so than her new authors.
“I think I was more excited to get the books back than they were,” she said.
“It took weeks to work through the steps of writing a good paragraph, and to finally see their efforts come to fruition made me so proud.”
This group of students also is part of Wilson’s World, which runs the class store every other Friday. They sell popcorn, small toys, gum balls and other candy during lunchtime. The students have learned how to count money, take inventory, serve customers and have appropriate social interactions with peers, their teacher explained.
The book writing project also has been rewarding in many ways, Wilson said. She is currently working on making the red carpet event a reality.
“I am hoping to really show these kids off and what they are capable of,” she said.
