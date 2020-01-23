The Writers' Workshop in Asheville, North Carolina, will present a workshop on March 7 on "Revising Your Work for Publication" with Karen Ackerson. Writers of fiction and nonfiction books and stories will learn how to edit and revise their work before submitting to an agent or publisher. Techniques will be taught on how to grab a reader's interest by eliminating unnecessary details, building tension and fine-tuning dialogues and descriptions.
The class will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at 387 Beaucatcher Road in Asheville. Cost is $75. Register at www.twwoa.org. For more information, email writersw@gmail.com.
