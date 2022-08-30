From providing assistance through gas cards, respite care for senior caregivers and gifts at Christmas, the Salvation Army in Blount County works year-round to meet a variety of needs, said Major Kati Chase, the SA’s corps officer here.
That includes her being deployed for two days to help the flood victims in Hazard, Kentucky, recently. She said while she was there only briefly, the SA is committed to long-term care in that disaster area.
On Sept. 8, Chase and the local Blount County chapter of this Christian-based organization will hold the second annual Prayer Breakfast to remind people of what SA is all about and also ask for support. The guest speaker at the 7:30 a.m. event will be David Murrell, new director of Blount County Schools. Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell will be present along with Chase. The event will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Maryville, where the Salvation Army is also housed.
There is no cost to attend the breakfast. More information can be found at the website, salvationarmymaryville.org.
Last year’s event was a fundraiser to help the organization purchase a transit van so Chase and her volunteers can take children in their Relatives Raising Kids program on monthly outings. She said the 2021 breakfast brought in $16,000 in donations.
“The money raised at last year’s prayer breakfast helped significantly in the purchase of the van,” Chase said. She said the kids in the Relatives Raising Kids have been on recent trips to the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga, Tuckaleechee Caverns, Zoo Knoxville, bowling and to see a movie.
Prior to having its own van, SA had to borrow one from the Knoxville chapter.
This year’s recipient of donations at the prayer breakfast will be designated for the Relatives Raising Kids program as future trips are planned. Chase said the students in the program are divided up into two age groups so participants will be able to learn and have fun with activities meant for them.
Relatives Raising Kids was launched in March 2019, Chase explained. She said the goal is to provide respite care for relative caregivers through recreational and educational outings for the children and teens. She said a recent hike revealed how much-needed these experiences are for many.
“We had 10- and 11-year-olds who this was their first time in the woods,” Chase said. “Some are being raised by great-grandparents. They’ve not had that experience.”
More volunteers are also needed to help with the program, Chase added.
Because of higher prices for gas and groceries, Chase said there are more people in need than in past years. She said her office has gave out $1,300 worth of gas cards in July alone. Each supplies a person with $25 worth of gasoline.
“We are consistently seeing 100 people a month that we are helping with rent, gas cards or utilities,” Chase said. She said the weekly free lunch program her organization serves at Broadway United Methodist Church on Fridays has also grown.
Between 150 and 220 people are served the free meals each week. Chase said some days they have to make trips to the store in the middle of service because items are running out.
And while September is just beginning, Chase said she is already looking toward Christmas and the SA’s Angel Tree program. Last year, 525 kids had a good Christmas because of the generosity of this community. Chase said the goal for 2022 is 500 children.
“I have the first Angel Tree application in my hand,” Chase said Tuesday. Application packets are given to each of the schools’ Family Resource Center. More than half of the applications for assistance come in that way, Chase said.
“I anticipate the need this year for Christmas will be higher than 2020, the COVID year,” she said.
