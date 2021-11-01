With Fall Break and the football season being over, students at Carpenters Middle School are back at work and focusing on their studies. CMS yearbooks are now on sale through Wednesday, March 9. Purchases can only be made online. Yearbooks will be handed out in April to students who order them.
Last Wednesday, Oct. 27, eighth grade students took a short field trip to the Airport Hilton for a career fair. Students walked around to different stands set up by participating businesses learning about different career opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.