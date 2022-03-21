Whenever the 1982 World’s Fair is mentioned, there are certain facts that get shared by those who attended.
That Petro’s, the restaurant serving up its now-famous chili and chips meal, got its start there in Knoxville is one; and Knoxville earned the nickname the Scruffy Little City following a not-so-glamorous piece in The Wall Street Journal. The article ran on Dec. 29, 1980, several months before the gates opened on this energy expo that ran from May 1 to Oct. 31, 40 years ago. The subtitle of the article read, “What if you gave a World’s Fair and nobody came?”
Other interesting tidbits include Dinah Shore as the mistress of ceremonies for the fair. President Ronald Reagan was on hand for opening day.
The fair’s 40th monumental anniversary is being celebrated with the opening of a new exhibit at the Museum of East Tennessee History in downtown Knoxville, now through Oct. 9. The exhibit is titled “You Should Have Been There!” and as it turned out, more than 11 million visitors can say they were.
Organized by East Tennessee Historical Society and the Knox County Public Library, the exhibit traces the fair’s development from conception to closing day.
It was the Knoxville International Energy Exposition that organized the fair, getting its charter in 1976. The nonprofit had originally sought this to be the 1980 World’s Fair but all of the necessary approval wasn’t given.
Getting the ball rolling
U.S. Sens. Howard Baker and Jim Sasser got approval for the $20.8 million to build the U.S. pavilion. The federal government chipped in another $12.45 million for site approval. A total of 43 banks provided $30 million in loans.
The site needed improvements for sure. it was 73 acres that had been abandoned by the L&N Railroad on Second Creek. The formal name for the event was the Knoxville International Energy Exposition.
Dr. Warren Dockter, president and CEO of East Tennessee Historical Society, was too young back in 1982 to recall his visit to the fair, but learned many unknown and overlooked facts as he did research for the exhibit.
“The original point of the expo was energy,” Dockter said. “Gas prices were high back in the 1970s. It’s kind of funny because it mirrors what is going on today.”
There was a scientific symposium that met, Doctker said, with multiple meetings between various countries. One of them was Australia, which showcased wind energy at its pavilion.
“Those were the kinds of things that were shared,” he said. “Just the technology alone was interesting.”
And if you own a cellphone, you might be interested to know that a Knoxville company named Elo first brought touchscreen technology to the Knoxville World’s Fair in 1982.
Dockter said East Tennessee Historical Society teamed up with that same company when designing the current World’s Fair exhibit. it also includes the expertise of a local company, Epic Nine Marketing. Founder Jeremy LaDuke said his team designed five touch screens; four are at the East Tennessee History Center and one is in the Sunsphere, which was built for the 1982 World’s Fair. It is open to the public.
Three are interactive maps that allow people to explore the 1982 World’s Fair and see other fairs throughout history. The other two are interactive video libraries, LaDuke said.
China tests its marketing plan
But perhaps the greatest wow moment from that 1982 venture was China’s involvement and its move toward a more capitalist economy, Dockter pointed out. He said China had not participated in expos of any kind outside China since 1904.
Big cities across the U.S. said demeaning things about China’s participation in the fair in 1982, Dockter said. Many said China’s exhibit was nothing more than a big convenience store.
“They talked about how everything in the Chinese pavilion was for sale,” he said. “They said it wasn’t impressive.”
As a historian, Dockter said he looks back on that moment in time and sees the largest transformation of the past 50 years. China went from having a tiny GDP to an enormous international trade that surpassed the United States.
“That was because of economic reforms that were happening in China in the 1970s,” Dockter said. “They debuted those reforms at the 1982 World’s Fair. They went from a hardline Communist country to embracing capitalist marketing. Everything was for sale.”
News media were missing the larger picture, Dockter pointed out. “Now we are seeing how fantastically successful that model is for them. That is global change. Just like the touch screens have global effect. They both debuted here at the 1982 World’s Fair.”
In all, 25 countries participated in this world event. The next world’s fair was held in New Orleans in 1984. Today, the international events are called expos.
A pivotal time in history
Dockter said he hopes lots of people — those who attended the 1982 affair and those who didn’t — will want to visit this exhibit that marks a moment in Knoxville’s history. T-shirts from the day, actual season passes that were used, photos of crowds and historical facts all blend together for an entertaining exhibit, he said.
Posters and photos that have never been made public are now displayed at the exhibit. Doctker said some of that includes materials from various sport exhibitions that were held. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots even played a pre-season game at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 14, 1982, Docker pointed out.
The Soviet Union and the United States were to have competed in a swim-off, he said, but the Soviet army had invaded Afghanistan in 1979 and got uninvited.
Some probably took home some World’s Fair Beer that was sold in six packs. Dockter said that beverage was not top-notch. He guesses there are still some unopened cans stored in basements and long forgotten.
“Those beer were terrible,” he said. “Everyone universally agreed the beers were awful.”
To make up for that, the ETHS will present the World’s Fair Beer Expo: Cheers to 40 Years, on April 1 at the Knoxville Brew Hub. More than 20 local breweries are working to create a beer inspired by a country represented at the 1982 World’s Fair. More information can be found at eastTNhistory.org.
Other activities will include a parade in Knoxville on May 21, Dockter said. Those six months in 1982 are worth remembering and celebrating, he believes.
“It was truly a global moment,” he said. “People came from all over the world.”
