Zoo Knoxville is preparing for the birth of a giraffe calf in December. This will be the second calf born to five-year-old Frances and 18-year-old Jumbe (pronounced JOOM-bay). The projected due date is Dec. 17.
Zoo Knoxville is part of a collaborative network of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) throughout the U.S. working to save giraffes from extinction. Poaching and habitat destruction have devastated wild populations. Over the last three decades, giraffe populations have decreased by 40%, with the animals now locally extinct in 7 African countries. Giraffe are now considered vulnerable to extinction.
Zoo Knoxville is home to four giraffes, females Bea, Francis and Lucille, and male Jumbe. You can go behind the scenes with the giraffe team and learn how they care for the herd on the zoo’s new original series “The Wild Life,” streaming online at watchthewildife.com.
Zoo Knoxville is a nonprofit entity situated on 53 wooded acres just east of downtown Knoxville. Currently, the zoo is open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission and ticket sales stop one-hour before the zoo closes. For more information visit zooknoxville.org.
