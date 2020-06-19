Zoo Knoxville will be celebrating Father’s Day with their annual tradition of free admission for all dads on Sunday. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols utilizing timed entry, visitors should make an advanced online ticket reservation at zooknoxville.org. Father’s get free admission with a paid adult or child ticket using the promo code FATHERSDAY at checkout.
Families can enjoy a day outdoors while maintaining a safe physical distance from other groups in the zoo’s 53 acre park. Zoo Knoxville is currently in Phase 2 of their reopening plan, and guests can now enjoy the Safari Splash water play area, giraffe feedings, expanded access to the award-winning Boyd Family Asian Trek which is home to Gibbon Trails and Langur Landing, and indoor viewing in the Tiger Temple, elephant barn and langur day room.
Guests can also visit the zoo’s own dads, gorilla Bantu and his precocious young family in Gorilla Valley and Jumbe giraffe, father of the adorable Bea. Tiana the giant anteater is also making appearances in her outdoor habitat between naps.
Free admission for fathers is valid on Sunday and cannot be combined with any other discount or offer. Due to current COVID-19 safety protocols, advance online ticketing reservations required.
Zoo Knoxville asks all guests to take the safety of other visitors, zoo staff and the animals seriously by following CDC recommendations:
• Wearing a mask or face covering (not mandatory but recommended)
• Washing your hands and using hand sanitizer stations throughout the zoo frequently
• Maintaining 6 feet of physical distance between groups
• Using ground markings and directional signs to maintain safe distancing in areas where people may gather
• Staying home if you are sick or in a high risk group
For more information visit zooknoxville.org. The zoo is located off exit 392 of Interstate 40.
