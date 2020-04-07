The Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) has announced that Zoo Knoxville was granted accreditation by AZA’s independent Accreditation Commission.
“Only the very best aquariums and zoos can meet AZA’s accreditation standards for animal care and welfare, conservation, education and more, which are the most rigorous in the zoological profession,” said AZA President and CEO Dan Ashe. “By achieving AZA accreditation, Zoo Knoxville demonstrates a commitment to protecting animals around the world and inspiring their guests to do the same.”
To be accredited, Zoo Knoxville underwent a thorough review to make certain it has and will continue to meet ever-rising standards in categories which include animal care and welfare, veterinary programs, conservation, education and safety. AZA requires zoos and aquariums to successfully complete this rigorous accreditation process every five years in order to be members of the Association.
The accreditation process includes a detailed application and a meticulous on-site inspection by a team of trained zoo and aquarium professionals. The inspecting team observes all aspects of the facility’s operation, including animal care and welfare; keeper training; safety for visitors, staff and animals; educational programs; conservation efforts; veterinary programs; financial stability; risk management; visitor services; and more. Finally, top officials are interviewed at a formal hearing of AZA’s independent Accreditation Commission, after which accreditation is granted, tabled or denied. Any facility that is denied may reapply one year after the Commission’s decision is made.
Zoo Knoxville has been continually accredited since 1984.
“This is a standard that our entire staff takes very seriously and works hard to maintain on a daily basis,” said Lisa New, President and CEO of Zoo Knoxville. “We’re very proud that the Accreditation Commission recognized our excellence in the care of our animals and as one of our community’s most treasured assets. Although we are currently facing one of the most challenging times in our history, our commitment to caring for our zoo will not be compromised and Knoxvillians can be confident that they have one of the top zoos in the country.”
