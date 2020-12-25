Zoo Knoxville’s langur troop has a bright orange baby as its newest member. The infant was born on Nov. 30 to parents Lucy and Walter, and is the second langur baby to be born in Knoxville since the zoo began working with the species in 2017.
The infant is healthy and nursing and being closely monitored to ensure it continues to thrive.
Langur babies will keep their striking coloring for three to six months, then begin to transition to darker fur like the other members of their group. It has not been determined if the yet-to-be-named infant is a boy or a girl.
The zoo’s family of silvered leaf langurs, made up of males Walter and Opie, and females Teagan, Melody and Lucy, will all help care for the infant, a social practice called allomothering. The baby will be on public view in the Langur Landing indoor viewing room in a few weeks.
Zoo Knoxville is part of the Silvered Leaf Langur Species Survival Plan, (SSP), which is a collaborative national conservation program in U.S. zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Slivered leaf langurs are threatened in their native range in Borneo and Sumatra, and the southwestern Malay peninsula. Their habitat is being destroyed by logging and the development of palm oil plantations.
The species is also threatened by hunting and by capture for the pet trade.
