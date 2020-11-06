Zoo Knoxville is offering free wristbands good for unlimited carousel and train rides with the donation of an item for Mission of Hope during their “Cans for Wristbands” drive.
Now through Nov. 25, guests who bring a donation item will receive their free wristband, (a $10 value) with the purchase of a general admission ticket. Members and annual passholders also receive a free wristband with a donation. Wristbands are also good for a 10% discount on purchases in the Zoo Shop, and members and annual passholders can use this in addition to their regular 15% discount. Wristbands are valid for the day of donation.
Items needed are non-perishable food items, hygiene items, and new children’s toys. All donations will support Mission of Hope, a non-profit volunteer organization providing assistance, aid and resources to those living in poverty-stricken areas in rural Appalachia. Learn more about Mission of Hope at missionofhope.org.
Zoo general admission tickets are $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for children ages 4-12 and seniors age 65 and up. Children ages 3 and under are free. Parking is $5 per vehicle. Tickets can be purchased online at zooknoxville.org or at the zoo’s ticket window. Please present donations at the zoo’s ticket window to redeem wristbands.
The zoo is open every day except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Currently, the zoo is open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., and Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission and ticket sales stop one-hour before the zoo closes. For more information visit zooknoxville.org.
