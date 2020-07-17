Beginning Monday, July 20, Zoo Knoxville is rolling out new summer hours to give guests the option to visit in the evening when the temperatures are cooler and the animals more active.
During Summer Nights presented by Shafer Insurance Agency, the zoo will be extending their hours from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. each Thursday through Labor Day. If the evening hours prove popular with visitors, they plan to add another day of extended hours during the week.
The new zoo hours will be 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Labor Day.
“We are always looking for ways we can make our experience better for our guests, and also use our resources wisely,” said Lisa New, president and CEO. “After looking at our visitation patterns and testing a couple of extended hour offerings, we realized that it made sense to shift our hours to allow our visitors to access the zoo during the evening. The temperatures are more pleasant, the animals are more active and it makes it possible to plan a visit during the week around work schedules.”
The zoo will offer all its regular activities, including the Safari Splash water play area, carousel and train rides, and restaurants will be offering dinner, snacks and drinks. Guest are encouraged to purchase tickets online to minimize contact and to bring a mask so they can safely visit indoor areas. Masks are not required for outdoor areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.