Zoo Knoxville has updated its COVID Policy to require masks for entry to the zoo for use in all indoor areas. Effective Wednesday masks or cloth face coverings will be required for ages 12 and up to comply with Emergency Executive Order No. 19 issued by City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon.
Mayor Kincannon mandates masks be worn inside City-owned buildings, which includes zoo public indoor areas such as restrooms, indoor viewing areas, restaurants and the Zoo Shop.
Masks are not required for outdoor areas.
The Zoo asks visitors to show their masks at the time of entry and the zoo will be offering disposable masks for purchase at the zoo’s cost ($1 each) for any guests who need one. The Zoo is requiring them at entry to make sure all guests are equipped to comply with the order should they need or want to enter an indoor area during their visit.
Zoo Knoxville appreciates guests’ assistance to follow the City order and asks guests to help them stay open by:
• Maintaining 6 feet of physical distance between groups
• Using ground markings and directional signs to maintain safe distancing in areas where people may gather
• Washing your hands and using hand sanitizer stations throughout the zoo frequently
• Staying home if you are sick or in a high risk group
More information on Emergency Executive Order No. 19 can be found at knoxvilletn.gov.
