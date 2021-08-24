Sausage and Butternut Squash Breakfast Casserole
1 pound Italian or turkey sausage (I used my neighbor Joe Zappa's homemade)
2 teaspoons olive oil
2 cups butternut (Zucca) squash peeled and diced small
½ red onion, diced fresh
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon garlic powder or (use 1 tsp fresh garlic in place of powder. I did in this recipe.)
½ teaspoon oregano or 2 teaspoons fresh chopped oregano)
½ teaspoon pepper
4 cups spinach chopped
4 eggs or 4 egg whites (egg whites are less calories and pure protein)
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Heat a skillet over medium high heat. Add the sausage and cook until no longer pink, breaking it up as it cooks. Remove and set aside.
Add the olive oil to the pan. Once hot add the Zucca (or butternut squash) and cook 8 to 10 minutes until squash and onion are tender adding a ½ tsp of water as needed if burning. Add the salt, oregano, garlic powder, pepper. Stir together Add the spinach and cook until it wilts, 1 to 2 minutes.
Wisk together the eggs. Add the sausage and squash mixture to the baking dish sprayed with cooking oil. Pour the eggs overtop. Bake for 25 minutes until eggs are set and cooked through.
Easy Butternut Squash Ravioli with sage brown butter sauce
Squash Filling
2 cups Zucca or butternut squash, peeled and chopped
½ onion, chopped
3 cloves of garlic, peeled
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tablespoon brown sugar
2 ounces grated parmesan cheese
Fresh pasta
2 cups flour
4 eggs
1 tablespoon olive oil
Sage Brown Butter Sauce
1/2 stick butter
½ cup coarsely chopped fresh sage
½ teaspoon salt (optional)
2 tablespoons lemon juice
¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Add the diced squash, chopped onion, whole garlic cloves, olive oil, salt & pepper to a baking sheet, tossing until coated.
Bake until squash is golden brown and tender about 30 minutes in the oven.
While the squash is in the oven make the dough.
When the squash is finished cooking, add it to the food processor along with brown sugar and Parmesan cheese. Pulse until it becomes smooth. Set aside to chill. Rinse the bowl.
To the bowl of a food processor or by hand, add the flour, eggs and olive oil, pulse until dough comes together into a ball and swirls around the processor. You might have to add more flour once you remove it from the processor. Wrap it in saran and put in refrigerator to rest for 30 minutes.
Cut 2 ounces of dough roll out or put through machine as directed. Lay over ravioli form and stuff with 1 tablespoon of squash mixture. Place second layer on top. Turnover. I like to freeze my ravioli as it cooks better and does not fall apart but you can cook right away without freezing. Boil water and cook until raviolis float and firm up slightly 2 to 3 minutes 4 to 5 frozen. Drain.
In a large heavy saucepan, melt butter over medium hear 5-7 minutes or until golden brown, stirring constantly. Immediately stir in sage and salt to sage is crispy. Remove from heat. Add lemon juice and Parmesan cheese. Pour over ravioli.
Roasted Zucchini Zucca Soup
4 pounds Zucca Squash (can sub butternut squash or Zucchini Rampicante)
1 head of garlic
1 teaspoon olive oil
¼ cup butter
3 cups chopped onion
¾ cup chopped carrots
½ cup chopped celery
6 cups no- salt or low sodium chicken stock
3 tablespoons chopped fresh sage
1 teaspoon cayenne-or to taste
1 teaspoon cumin
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
½ cup cream optional
Fresh sage leaves fried for garnish (optional)
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place baking pan with chopped zucchini with garlic in middle of oven. Bake 40 to 45 minutes till tender Set aside.
Melt butter in heavy skillet over medium heat. Add onions, celery, and carrots: sauté till onions are beginning to soften.
In large pot, add stock and squeeze cloves from garlic into pot add sage, cayenne, cumin, cider vinegar and the roasted zucchini. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat: simmer frequently, until heated and combined.
Allow to cool a little and puree in a food processor or immersion blender until very sooth, Taste for seasonings and adjust. On day of serving bring soup to a simmer and add cream.
Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a sauté pan and drop the sage leaves in sauté quickly till crisp. Remove and drain on paper towel. Use as garnish on soup.
Roe’s Notes: you can add a dollop of sour cream. The addition of a leftover Parmesan rind is also tasty addition to the simmering, be sure to remove it before pureeing.
ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH WITH ALMOND-PECAN PARMESAN
Vegan, gluten-free, refined sugar-free, soy-free
FOR THE ROASTED SQUASH:
1 medium/Italian Zucca or substitute large butternut squash (2 to 2 1/2 pounds)
2 large garlic cloves, minced
3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
1 cup stemmed and roughly chopped kale
FOR THE ALMOND-PECAN PARMESAN:
1/4 cup whole almonds
1/4 cup pecan halves
1 tablespoon nutritional yeast
1/8 teaspoon fine sea salt
1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
Preheat oven to 400°F and lightly grease a large casserole dish with oil. Peel the squash. Thinly slice off the bottom and top and then slice through the middle lengthwise to make two halves. Remove seeds with a spoon. Chop the two halves into 1-inch chunks and place into the casserole dish.
Add the minced garlic, parsley, oil, and salt into casserole dish and toss until combined with the squash. Do not add the kale yet.
Cover the casserole dish with tinfoil (with a few holes poked) and bake at 400°F for about 45 minutes, until tender and lightly browned.
Meanwhile, in a mini food processor, pulse the Almond-Pecan Parmesan ingredients together until coarsely chopped.
After cooking, remove the squash from the oven and reduce the heat to 350 degrees. Remove the tinfoil. Stir in the chopped kale and sprinkle the Parmesan all over the squash. Bake for another 5 to 8 minutes, uncovered, until the nuts are lightly toasted. Watch closely so you don’t burn the nuts. Serve warm.
Zucchini (Zucca )Pie
Adapted by Rita Collins from her Pumpkin Pie recipe.
2 eggs
½ teaspoon of salt
½ tespoon nutmeg
1¼ cups of sugar
1½ teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla
1½ cups squash (cooked and pureed)
1 large can carnation cream
Combine all the ingredients and place in a 9-inch pie crust or two small ones of your choice. Homemade or bought. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 300 degrees and continue baking for 40 minutes.
Zucchini (Zucca) Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
Servings 24
11/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
½ cup unsalted butter, softened
½ cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup brown sugar
1 large egg
11/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
11/2 cups shredded zucchini
1 cup quick oats
¾ cup chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)leave out if allergic to nuts
1-2/3 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt for 20 seconds set aside.
In the bowl of an electric mixer whip together butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar until creamy, Mix in egg and vanilla extract.
Add zucchini and with mixer on low speed, slowly add flour mixture, Stir in Oats, walnuts and chocolate chips.
Shape dough into balls. 2 tablespoons each. Then transfer to a lined baking sheet spacing 2 inches apart. Bake in preheated oven 11-14 minutes until edges are lightly golden. Cool on baking sheet 2 minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Store. Can be frozen.
Zucchini Brownies
2 cups shredded zucchini (I used a zucca) can use regular) Do not squeeze out extra moisture)
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
½ cup vegetable oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 ½ teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 ¼ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
Mix the zucchini, sugar, oil and vanilla extract. Mix the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix the mixture of the dry ingredients into the wet.
Mix 1 cup of the chocolate chips in the batter and pour it into a greased 9x13 inch pan. (Optionally lined with aluminum foil or parchment) Sprinkle the remailing chocolate chips on top.
Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven until a toothpick pushed into center comes out clean, about 25 to 30 minutes.
