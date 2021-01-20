Blount County Attorney Craig Garrett said today the County Commission cannot reduce polling locations, which jeopardizes a vote Thursday over the proposal to reduce 31 voting locations to 10-15.
Garrett's letter dated Jan. 20 to commission Chairman Ron French said only the county Election Commission can set polling locations and then must consult the state Election Commission for ultimate approval.
Garrett admonished French that only the county Election Commission has the authority to "generally designate the location of polling places." The letter is copied to County Mayor Ed Mitchell.
Garrett repeatedly pointed to Tennessee Code, which establishes a county's election commission as the sole entity to decide whether or not it would participate in a convenience voting center pilot program currently being tried in a handful of Tennessee locales. In Blount, the proposal would save $80,000 per election.
If a supermajority of election commissioners voted to get involved in such a program, they would then submit their plan to the state-level coordinator of elections, not a local governing authority.
The Blount County Commission can pass a resolution supporting the move, Garrett explained, but it doesn't have the authority to approve the proposal.
"As we discussed, it is not uncommon for the county commission to sometimes show their support and request approval of actions by other legislative bodies that effect (sic) Blount County," Garrett wrote. "But I am a little troubled by the wording of this resolution as it is entitled 'A Resolution to Adopt Convenience Voting Centers in Blount County, Tennessee' and also the statement under paragraph No. 1, 'Convenience Voting Centers be adopted in Blount County, Tennessee.'
"The language of the resolution can be a little misleading and may suggest to members of the commission and the public that it is the county commission that is adopting the convenient (sic) voting centers and as indicated above, that is outside of their authority and obligations," Garrett wrote.
County commissioners were to meet about the proposal and other matters at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Details on other city's reaction to the voting center move will be available in the Jan. 21 issue of The Daily Times and online at thedailytimes.com.
