The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Blount Memorial Hospital this morning, Dec. 17.
Hospital clinical staff members will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines today, BMH Director of Marketing Jennie Bounds told The Daily Times.
No further information was available immediately.
At the Dec. 15 hospital board of directors meeting, BMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said the hospital was anticipating receipt of vaccines this week, but was bound would not disclose, because of security reasons, when or how many doses Blount Memorial would get.
