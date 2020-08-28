The Blount County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday afternoon that 141 inmates at the Blount County Correctional Facility had tested positive for COVID-19.
Those positives account for the bulk of 170 new cases reported in Blount on Thursday by the state Health Department.
In a Facebook post Friday, BCSO said 493 inmates and 126 employees were tested for the coronavirus on Tuesday, Aug. 25. None of the employees tested positive.
Of the 141 inmates who tested positive, 97.9% are asymptomatic. One inmate is under medical care, and three are reporting mild symptoms, the post stated.
All inmates have been notified of their test results.
The post also stated that 16 inmates tested positive over the past few weeks. They all have recovered and were not retested.
“We are doing the best we can with the resources that are provided to us,” Sheriff James Berrong wrote in the post. “Our correctional facility is certified for 350 inmates. Our average daily population today is 530, and our population is 500 or above on a routine basis and has been for several years.”
Jail employees are doing routine cleaning throughout the jail and other parts of the Justice Center, the post stated.
Additionally, all corrections deputies are required to wear face coverings while working in the jail, but not inmates.
“They are given masks and we strongly encourage them to wear them,” BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant emailed.
New inmates are quarantined from the current inmate population for 14 days, unless they make bond.
“We do not have the space to quarantine hundreds of inmates, and it is physically not possible to practice physical distancing with our inmate population,” Berrong wrote. “We are dealing with an extremely unfortunate set of circumstances and we are grappling with the reality of our situation. Releasing our inmate population into the general public just isn’t an option.”
The 170 new COVID-19 positives in the county Aug. 27 was the largest spike of cases to date.
As of 5 p.m. Aug. 27, Blount Memorial Hospital had 12 inpatients with the virus. Since March, 14 hospitalized patients have died due to complications of COVID-19, Public Relations Manager Jennie Bounds emailed.
The state Health Department says three other Blount Countians also have died.
“While we can’t speak to the numbers reported, we can say that we continue to see symptomatic individuals presenting for testing, which tells us that we still have new cases of COVID-19 in our community,” Bounds wrote.
Though cases are rising in Blount, the number of those hospitalized with the virus is going down, BMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore emailed.
“While this is something we are glad to see, we also know that can change at any moment,” he wrote. “That’s why it’s important for us to continue to monitor what’s happening locally, but also across our region, as we want to continue to be prepared to care for our community.”
Naramore said the hospital continues to emphasize the importance of wearing a mask, following social distancing guidelines, sanitizing hands and avoiding large gatherings.
“We know, based on medical science, that these precautions are our only line of defense in stopping the spread of the virus and helping to decrease the need for hospitalizations,” he emailed.
