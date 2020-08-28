The Blount County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday afternoon that 141 inmates at the Blount County Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19.
That explains why Blount had 170 new cases counted by the state Health Department on Thursday.
In a Facebook post, BCSO said 493 inmates and 126 employees were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Aug. 25. None of the employees tested positive.
Of the 141 inmates who tested positive, 97.9% are asymptomatic. One inmate is under medical care and three are reporting mild symptoms, the post stated.
All inmates have been notified of their test results.
The 141 positives at the jail were the bulk of the 170 new COVID-19 Thursday in the largest spike of cases to date.
