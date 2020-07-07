Blount County reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday — the largest daily increase since the virus entered the county March 20.
Since mid-June, Blount cases have skyrocketed from 106 to 262 as of Tuesday, an increase of 147%.
There are currently 118 active cases of the coronavirus in Blount County, according to data compiled by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Seven of the cases are inpatients at Blount Memorial Hospital, said Jennie Bounds, the hospital’s public relations manager.
“We are definitely seeing an increase in testing volume,” Bounds said. “And the individuals who are presenting for testing are showing signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19.”
The exact numbers of BMH-administered tests that have been returned positive is difficult to determine, Bounds said, because people are tested in various locations and represent different counties of residence.
“We can say we have seen a significant increase in the number of people presenting for testing,” BMH Chief Medical Executive Dr. Harold Naramore said. “It actually is averaging to be higher than what we initially saw tested in March and April.”
Blount Memorial offers COVID-19 testing at the hospital’s main campus, any of its satellite clinics and at a tent, designated especially for coronavirus testing, at East Tennessee Medical Group, 266 Joule St. in Alcoa.
“That is where a large number of outpatients are tested, but there are other areas of our system where testing may occur,” Bounds said.
Blount County Health Department Director Robert Schmidt told The Daily Times he reached out to an epidemiologist at the state Department of Health’s regional office in Knoxville for professional insight as to why the cases jumped significantly but did not receive an answer.
Blount County’s number of positive COVID-19 cases were on a steady rise from June 29 to July 2. The largest increase was 17 new cases on July 2. The numbers started to decrease and reached a low of only two new cases July 6. But Tuesday, the amount of new positive COVID-19 tests increased 1,550% with 33 new cases.
“We’re continuing to watch these numbers closely, and the trend we’re seeing is one that concerns us,” Naramore said. “We’re using the information in real-time to evaluate how we continue to manage and respond to more of the virus in our community.”
Blount has had three deaths and 141 of recovered cases.
“We strongly encourage our community to make good choices when you’re out and about for summer travel, leisure activities and everyday outings, whether they are in our community or not,” Naramore said.
