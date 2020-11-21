Maryville College safety protocols are designed to guard students and staff from COVID-19, but at least four people on campus hope a vaccine is protecting them as well.
Faculty members Andrew Irvine, Becky Lucas and Chad Schrock are participating in a clinical trial for the Pfizer vaccine, which could become available to high-risk populations next month. Assistant athletic trainer Sheena Lucas is part of the Moderna vaccine trial.
Both companies recently reported early results indicate their vaccines are more than 90% effective, but the more than 70,000 trial participants don’t know whether they received the vaccine or a placebo.
Some of the Maryville College participants received the first of two injections in August, followed by the second a few weeks later.
Sheena Lucas received her first injection in October and the second about a week ago. Immediately after that second shot she said she had a fever, muscle aches and chills, but those symptoms disappeared within a couple of days.
Schrock admitted hoping to notice some sort of effect from the injection, thinking it might indicate whether he had the placebo or actual vaccine.
Neither company is using live coronavirus to make its vaccine, but instead a portion of the genetic material, messenger RNA, to trigger the body to make antibodies capable of fighting the virus.
Monitoring
Volunteer Research Group at the University of Tennessee Medical Center plans to monitor trial participants for two years to study long-term effects.
Schrock explained an app on his phone reminds him to complete screening on his phone daily for about a week after the injections and then weekly after that.
Periodic blood tests will check for antibodies, but for now the trial participants may not donate blood. Sheena Lucas said she also had to wait a couple of weeks to receive a flu shot after the trial injection.
Eager to help
Schrock said the college has done “a really great job” this semester with safety protocols. “If you walk on campus, you better have a mask on,” he said.
But when classes are meeting in person he may encounter 120 or more students a week, as well as being in the community for errands such as picking up groceries.
“I was really interested in possibly having access early to a vaccine,” said Schrock, explaining his family includes high-risk individuals.
He heard about the local trial through his brother, a medical doctor, as did Irvine, a friend of the Schrocks.
“I thought it would be great to help in some way with the pandemic,” said Irvine, an associate professor of philosophy and religion. He also was eager to have the possibility of added protection.
Schrock reasoned that the more people who participated in the trials, the sooner they could have results. As a professor of psychology he and his students also rely on human subjects, so this was an opportunity to help other researchers as well.
Sheena Lucas clicked on a Facebook ad to apply for the trial and didn’t know her mother-in-law was participating until Becky Lucas, associate professor of education, mentioned some discomfort in her arm from receiving the second shot.
In a news release from the college, Becky Lucas said, “I had some doubts at first after I read the risks and everything, but my physician told me that it was a safe route to take.”
“I have a family member who was really sick and was put on a ventilator but has recovered, and my mother is compromised and has been isolated since March,” she said. “Finding a vaccine is important, so I felt like it was just something that I should do.”
