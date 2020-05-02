High schools across the nation canceled or postponed proms because of COVID-19 restrictions, but a couple of parents are determined to offer the prom experience to seniors across Blount County on Aug. 1.
“I felt really bad for my daughter,” explained Marina Belknap, whose child Hannah is a member of William Blount High School’s Class of 2020.
First a cruise the family had planned to take over spring break was canceled, and then William Blount’s production of “High School Musical,” in which Hannah had a leading part fell to the coronavirus shutdowns. Next her plan to spend the first semester of college studying in Rome was canceled, and then WB announced that prom was also off.
When Marina told her husband, David, “I think we should do a prom for Hannah,” she said that he responded, “Let’s do it.”
Marina grew up in Denmark, where there wasn’t a prom, she explained, but their son went to William Blount’s prom last year as a senior and Hannah attended as a junior.
On April 21, Marina signed a contract with the Knoxville Airport Hilton and the following day launched the “Blount County Tropical Paradise Prom” Facebook page.
By April 29, more than 60 tickets had been sold to seniors from across the four public high schools.
“I wanted to do this for all the schools,” Marina said, opening up the event first for seniors from William Blount, Heritage, Maryville and Alcoa. “I wanted the county to have something to come together about,” despite rivalries in other areas.
Alcoa High School Principal Becky Stone said Thursday, April 30, that right now it is planning a May 26 prom with a backup date of June 9.
Marina booked Aug. 1, hoping for a date far enough out to make the gathering possible but before the Class of 2020 hopefully heads off to college for the fall semester.
“It’s going to go forward unless the governor shuts it down,” Marina said, referring to an order against large gatherings. In that case the money would be refunded, she said.
The venue will hold up to 800, Marina said, and she guaranteed 400.
Marina said David told her if not many people show up, “I guess we’ll have a big party and a lot of leftovers.”
Tickets are $35 per person, and dates attending must be at least sophomores and not older than 20 on Aug. 1. If tickets still are available June 1, then juniors may purchase them.
Plans are to offer heavy snacks, beverages, decorations, a DJ and a professional photographer on site.
Any money left from ticket sales and donations after all expenses have been paid will be donated to Blount County Food Pantry, Marina said.
Although she’s a trainer at National Fitness Center, she said this isn’t her first experience organizing something for students or handling money. She’s been an accounts receivable manager at a financial firm, a Parent Teacher Organization treasurer at Fairview Elementary and a vice president for the high school band boosters over concessions, she said.
People are offering to pitch in on the Facebook page, and Marina is hoping to find enough business sponsors to provide T-shirts for all the seniors who attend.
