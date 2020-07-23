Seventy-five percent of Blount County Schools students will start returning to classrooms next week, with the other 25% learning online.
That's the highest proportion of virtual learners among the local public schools, which all gave families the option for traditional or distance learning as classes resume during the pandemic.
Blount County also saw a steep rise in enrollment in its innovative programs, which combine home learning with teacher support based at the Samuel Everett School of Innovation.
Enrollment more than doubled at the Preferred Flex Academy, from 70 to 147 students in kindergarten through grade six. At the Future Ready Academy, for grades 7-12, enrollment rose from 60 to 74.
BCS is staggering the start that begins July 29 in three groups, based on students' last names. Aug. 7 is expected to be the first day for all traditional learners, except kindergarteners, to be on campus at the same time.
