The road to recovery for people suffering from substance abuse has become more tumultuous amid the global pandemic due to a lack of in-person resources, but local organizations are determined to soften the blow.
As local Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings have been forced online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants have had mixed reactions about attending their meetings on the Zoom app, according to representatives from both of the organizations.
Public Relations Chair for NA’s Volunteer Region, who wished to remain anonymous due to the organization’s policy, said the online meetings have had varying levels of attendance.
“Some meetings have considerably less attendance because treatment centers and halfway houses aren’t coming,” the PR chair said.
Steve McGrew, CEO of Cornerstone of Recovery in Louisville, said before the pandemic, workers would take patients to attend AA and NA meetings at different locations. Now, patients are put into groups in separate rooms where they stream meetings via Zoom.
“Recovery is one of inclusion, not isolation. It’s one of community, not separation,” McGrew said. “Isolation is definitely not a good thing for people in recovery.”
McGrew reported that since the pandemic reached Tennessee in March, Cornerstone has lost about 30% of its patient count.
Despite this, McGrew said the treatment facility took a pledge not to cut any workers’ hours because of COVID-19. Additionally, Cornerstone upped the pay by $2 an hour for workers who come in contact with patients.
McGrew said the morale of Cornerstone’s inpatients has remained high despite the lack of in-person gatherings.
The NA official echoed this statement, adding that some meetings in which attendees “travel” to other countries have had an increase in attendance.
People have the ability to tune into meetings all over the world through the websites of both the NA of Tennessee and the Alcoholics Anonymous Intergroup of East Tennessee.
“We’ve gone to a lot of ‘home groups,’” Robin Gavilan, public information chair at AAIET, said. “But also gotten a lot of experience with a lot of places because we almost have 24/7 meetings.”
Access to meetings all around the world has proven to be a success, Gavilan said, with some meetings having more than 100 attendees.
Gavilan also said the virtual gatherings have moved past only AA meetings. Sponsors and sponsees also have met over Zoom.
But while her organization has seen great success in numbers, the Volunteer Region of NA has not.
“People who had just started coming or maybe hadn’t found us yet have had difficulty getting connected and maybe fell through the cracks,” the PR chair said.
McGrew expressed similar concerns, stating that people who are new to recovery, especially those participating in outpatient treatment, are more susceptible to relapse.
“Isolation is definitely not a good thing for people in recovery, particularly short-term recovery. We are concerned there. It’s harder to ensure that they’re complying with not relapsing,” McGrew said. “But the outpatient folks are definitely a concern.”
