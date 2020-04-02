McGhee Tyson Airport officials expect a significant drop in travel for the month of April because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials estimate that scheduled daily flights from McGhee Tyson Airport will drop by 50% this month and the total number of passengers will decrease by 85%, said Becky Huckaby, Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority’s vice president of public relations.
“We also anticipate that we will see flight cancellations each day while the U.S. complies with President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America and Tennesseans comply with Gov. Bill Lee’s ‘safer-at-home’ executive order,” Huckaby said. “Our staff has been in constant communication with the airlines that serve our market in an effort to support their operations and to determine daily flight estimations for April.”
Lee’s safer-at-home order was issued Monday, and it closed non-essential businesses and encouraged Tennesseans to stay home as much as possible. Lee followed up that order and issued a stay-at-home order on Thursday afternoon requiring residents to stay home except to leave for essential activities. The stay-at-home order is in effect until April 14.
During the pandemic, McGhee Tyson will continue providing flights that support essential travel, medical transportation, supply delivery, and cargo operations, Huckaby added.
While several United Airlines aircraft are visible from Alcoa Highway, and the planes have been parked on the tarmac’s edge at McGhee Tyson Airport for some time, Huckaby said the aircraft there aren’t related to the airport’s travel service.
“We are working with the two maintenance organizations based at our airport to park the aircraft,” Huckaby said.
