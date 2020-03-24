The president of an Alcoa business announced Tuesday he would donate 1,440 N95 face masks to local medical and first response agencies to protect workers from COVID-19.
The masks will be distributed among Blount Memorial Hospital, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the Blount County Health Department and local emergency responders.
Nationwide, health care establishments have seen a shortage of N95s. On Monday, Target Corp. issued a formal apology for selling the face masks in stores in Seattle while hospitals face a shortage.
Locally, Blount Memorial said its supply currently is steady.
“We have an adequate supply,” Blount Memorial Public Relations Manager Josh West said. “But we’re encouraging good stewardship and working with our community to extend our inventory.”
That “good stewardship” arrived in the county through Akard Commutator of Tennessee, a local manufacturer of commutators and slip rings.
Mike Akard, Blount County Commissioner and president of ACT, said he was excited to give back to the county he was born and raised in.
“As an extremely blessed homegrown business owner seeing so many lives affected by this COVID-19 crisis,” Akard said. “I wanted to help our community by sharing ACT’s supply of N-95 masks to immediately be used in helping others to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus during this global pandemic.”
Akard told Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell that he had noticed a surplus of N95 masks, which ACT uses in its operations, and asked where they could be distributed.
“Each of these departments has reached out and tried to find these masks through different venues and different sources,” Mitchell said. “We have a company here in Blount County who saw the need and saw that they could meet that need.”
Akard said he had seen the shortage of the masks available to first responders and medical professionals in the national news media.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, N95 face masks, also called respirators, “reduce the wearer’s risk of inhaling hazardous airborne particles (including infectious agents) gases or vapors.”
Each time a mask is placed on the face, it must be fitted properly by squeezing the metal nose clips. In order for the mask to fit properly, no facial hair, hair, jewelry, glasses and clothing should be where the mask is placed on the face.
N95 masks can only be worn once, and the CDC does not recommend routine usage of the masks outside of the workplace.
