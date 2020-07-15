Alcoa City Schools plans to continue until at least Labor Day a staggered opening that will have only a fraction of students on campus each day.
ACS classes are to resume July 22, and the district already planned to bring students back in five smaller groups by last name, with Aug. 5 the first time everyone would be on campus together.
Today, July 15, Director Becky Stone announced the district will continue the staggered schedule through Labor Day, Sept. 7.
"We will monitor during this time to see if and when we feel safe to return with more students each day," she told The Daily Times.
Only 200 ACS students have chosen virtual learning over a return to traditional classrooms as school buildings reopen for the first time since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Alcoa is not allowing students who choose virtual learning to participate in extracurricular activities.
Today was the first day for Alcoa teachers, and when asked how many had asked for a medical leave or chosen not to return to the classroom, Stone responded, "We are blessed. We are 100% here."
Blount County Schools has announced a more limited staggered start with the first students back on campus July 29 and everyone except kindergarteners together on Aug. 7. Maryville City Schools has said it expects all students to resume classes July 30.
