Although Alcoa High School has announced a graduation date for late May, Director Brian Bell told school board members this week that it is “still tentative.”
Principal Becky Stone told the Board of Education during an online meeting Tuesday night, April 21, “We hope that May 29 we’re going to be able to have graduation here at Goddard Field at 7:30.”
It’s a plan that she said includes “fingers crossed and lots of prayer we hope comes to fruition.”
Stone said although she asked seniors about alternatives to the traditional ceremony, “They want to walk across the stage.”
Bell told the board Alcoa wanted to get a date on everyone’s calendar but plans are still tentative until there is further guidance from the governor about any restrictions because of the coronavirus after his “Safer-at-Home” order expires April 30. For example, a limit on crowds could affect graduation plans.
Alcoa’s graduation originally was scheduled for May 8, with the last day of school May 14. If May 29 doesn’t work, the backup date is June 12.
The longer a ceremony is delayed, the lower the participation will be, Bell explained in a later interview, as some seniors join the military, accept jobs or leave for college. If a ceremony has to be delayed past mid-June, he said, “We probably will not have a graduation.”
Making plans
“There’s still some huge decisions we have to make in the future: Are we going to be able to start school? Is our calendar going to be the same as what we publicized?” Bell told the board during the meeting.
He explained later that one option may be to have students return in July for one day with their class from the 2019-20 school year and then begin July 22 with their 2020-21 classes. “Somehow we’re going to have to get some closure for these students,” he said, including a chance to say goodbye to teachers and classmates. Turning in books and other materials is another consideration, and Alcoa may allow students to keep Chromebook computers through the summer.
“We’re still almost in that limbo area,” Bell told the board. “It’s starting to become a little clearer, but we still just don’t know, and it’s frustrating.” He commended Alcoa’s principals, supervisors and “especially our teachers.”
“They have met this with the best of attitudes,” he said. “They have done what they can do for our kids. They have communicated, they’ve worked hard and they’ve made Alcoa City Schools, they’ve made the Board of Education and they’ve made me proud.”
“As I go out the door, that’s going to be one of my fondest memories, is of how our school system has responded to this,” said Bell, who came to ACS as director in 2011 and is retiring at the end of the academic year. Stone will succeed him as director.
He is working with Stone and Budget Director Tom Shamblin on next year’s budget. Although early estimates for state funding and Alcoa’s share of local revenues are positive, Bell told the board, early sales tax projections estimate those revenues down 20% to 25%. “That’s a hard number to get over,” he said.
COVID-19 policies
The Board of Education unanimously approved an emergency resolution at the meeting to cover a range of policies affected by the COVID-19 school closures.
The resolution is based on policy changes the state Board of Education passed April 9 and language recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association.
Under the new policies, students taking high school classes cannot receive a grade lower than they had as of March 20, and teachers will not receive evaluations such as effectiveness scores.
The new state policies also lower graduation requirements to 20 credits, instead of 22, and eliminate taking the ACT or SAT, passing a civics exam and end-of-course exams for this school year.
Alcoa City Schools usually requires 28 credits for an Alcoa diploma instead of a state diploma. Kim Hawkins — the assessment, accountability and grades six through 12 supervisor for the district — told The Daily Times by email, “Our diplomas were ordered before this situation occurred, and all of our students who were on track to graduate as of March 20 will receive the same diploma as originally planned.”
Under the new policies, students cannot be penalized for not attending online courses.
As part of school updates during the meeting, Alcoa Middle Principal Scott Porter reported engagement had been highest among sixth graders at the school, with more than 70% participating in distance learning, but the number had dropped a bit since the governor’s announcement that schools would remain closed through the end of the academic year.
In Alcoa High School’s effort to reach all students, it even sent the school resource officer to homes of some families it had not been able to contact by phone or email, Stone said.
The board also approved participating in a 50% matching grant program, but Bell said before the vote the district will wait to determine whether it will apply for the program.
Public Entity Partners, the district’s carrier for property, workers compensation, liability and vehicle insurance, will provide up to $5,000 under the grant if Alcoa spends $10,000. If the district does apply, it might purchase exterior cameras or crowd-control fencing, Bell said in an interview following the meeting.
