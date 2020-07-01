Alcoa will be the first public school system back in session since the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down in mid-March, and the district plans a slow approach to opening in three weeks.
New Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone told The Daily Times on Wednesday, July 1, that the district will stagger the opening, with only a portion of students attending the first days.
“It lets me breathe a little easier,” Stone said, and she hopes it will ease the transition for families, too, as Alcoa has only about 400 students on the four-school campus at a time, instead of more than 2,000 on the first day.
In addition to adapting students to new routines such as daily temperature checks and building relationships, Stone said Alcoa’s teachers will use those first days to prepare students for the possibility of everyone going to online learning if that becomes necessary during the school year.
Limits on virtual
Alcoa is offering virtual learning as an option from the beginning for children who require it “due to a health reason or circumstances directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the ACS website states.
“We’re not going to ask them for a doctor’s note,” Stone said, and the district doesn’t plan to turn anybody down, but it hopes families will use that option only because of an underlying health issue.
With a much smaller staff than Blount County or Maryville, Alcoa hopes to serve a smaller portion of students through virtual learning.
Alcoa also is the only district among the three that will not allow students who choose virtual learning to participate in extracurricular activities.
If they choose virtual learning because they don’t want to be in the middle of a large group, Stone said, then they shouldn’t be at extracurricular events either, including ball games.
Alcoa families will have to submit their choices for virtual learning by July 10, with the first day of classes scheduled for July 22.
Temp before boarding
Like the other districts, Alcoa is asking families to drive students, if possible, to reduce the number of bus riders. “Please use that means at least for the first month or so,” Stone said.
Alcoa plans to have an aide or health science student who is trained to take temperatures before students board the school buses to ensure they don’t have a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.
“Due to this requirement, a parent/guardian/responsible adult must stay at the bus stop until the child is cleared to ride the bus,” ACS states in the Transportation section of its reopening plan. Children left alone at the bus stop “may lose bus privileges.”
Because of road construction, Alcoa has altered its school schedules this year. Instead of the four being staggered by 15 minutes, Alcoa Elementary and Intermediate will be on the same schedule, as will the middle and high school day.
Details for when doors will open in the morning and students will be dismissed are online at www.alcoaschools.net, the district’s website.
Adjustments
Alcoa is making a limited exception for kindergartners to its new rule that parents not walk into the schools with their children.
On the first day, Alcoa Elementary is asking that no more than two family members escort their kindergartner to the pod. The second and third time they ask for only one family member. By the fourth time a kindergartner goes to school, Alcoa expects the child to enter the building alone.
Although masks are optional for students, Alcoa is the first local district to say staff members “will” wear masks when in close proximity to students and during student transitions. However, other districts are expected to follow suit in saying staff will wear masks in those situations.
Alcoa said it will spread out desks as much as possible, but it can’t guarantee they will be 6 feet apart. Desks and tables will be “wiped down between classes and as much as possible.” The schools also will use an electrostatic sprayer nightly to disinfect classrooms and common areas.
Each Alcoa school has an individual plan, and they give a glimpse at how many things will change as schools attempt to halt the spread of COVID-19 while welcoming students back to campus.
For example, at Alcoa Middle, students will sign out in a notebook to use the restroom instead of carrying a hall pass, and at Alcoa High School, students working in the store will wear a mask and gloves, a limited number of customers will be allowed in a time and traffic will be one way.
Across schools, water fountains will be off limits and recess groups will be limited to 50 or fewer students.
Maryville City Schools issued draft school plans this week to request feedback and will issue final plans next week. Maryville families are to submit their choice for in-person or virtual learning by July 12, with classes starting July 30.
Blount County Schools families must submit their choices by July 17, with the first day of classes July 30.
