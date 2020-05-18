Alcoa City Schools plans to open its STARS extended school program on Tuesday, May 26, with social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In previous summers, the program at Alcoa Elementary School served up to 80 students, but it will be limited to 30 with groups of no more than 10 for now.
“We just don’t have the staff right now,” ACS Director Brian Bell said Monday.
The district will reevaluate the program after July 1, Bell said, as it continues to follow health guidelines.
Alcoa’s first day of school for 2020-21 is scheduled for July 22.
