Alcoa City Schools administrators assured the school board Tuesday night, July 21, that they are ready to be one of the first schools reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, with students returning to campus today, July 22.
While only a fraction of the students will have their first day of classes, those with last names beginning A-C, Alcoa also is expecting media crews, including a live broadcast for the “Today” show around 7 a.m.
“All the teachers are happy to be here,” Sir David Pettus, president of the Alcoa Education Association and special education teacher at the middle school, said at the beginning of Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, livestreamed over YouTube.
“Dr. Stone, your F5s are ready to take off and show the country what a tornado can do,” he told Becky Stone, who recently became director of ACS.
“We’re ready to roll,” agreed Alcoa Intermediate School Principal Michelle Knight. She noted that some parents still were grappling with the decision of how their children will learn this year, with about 63 at that school choosing a virtual learning option instead of traditional school.
With 52 students at the elementary school enrolled in virtual learning, Principal Monique Maples expects an average of five students per classroom in the school, which serves through second grade.
Prekindergarten is being divided this year into half-day groups, “because we know that pre-K kids learn best hands on and through play,” Maples said. “That’s difficult to do virtually.”
At Alcoa Middle School, resident growth has been pushing enrollment, with 177 students in the eighth grade, 170 in seventh and 169 in sixth, Principal Scott Porter said. The middle school has only five new tuition students, all the children of employees.
“They’re showing up, so regardless of the pandemic, they want to come to Alcoa City Schools and we’re happy to take them,” he said.
Monitoring
With added attention to students’ use of computers, Assistant Director John Campbell gave the board an overview of protections Alcoa has in place, which are required to receive discounts on internet service through the federal E-rate program.
That includes both web filtering and monitoring. “Some of you may not be aware that if students are emailing one another through our Google email system ... or working in Google Docs and things like that, this communication is actually monitored, and if there are signs of bullying or other kinds of issues of concern, threats, things like that, they are actually picked up and we are alerted,” Campbell said.
Even when students work from home, he said, their school-provided Chromebook computers “are basically functioning as if they are on our network here at school,” so ACS has control over the devices.
Schedule change
The board approved one change to the 2020-21 calendar, with students now going to school on the Aug. 6 election day. Stone explained the change was needed because of the staggered schedule Alcoa plans through Sept. 4, with each group of students on campus just one day a week.
The only polling precinct on the Alcoa campuses is in the auxiliary gym at the high school.
The school board also agreed to temporarily suspend portions of local policies if needed for the schools’ Continuous Learning Plan, which outline how they will reopen this year. Those plans are due to the state Department of Education on Friday, July 24.
Pettus mentioned during his remarks at the beginning of the session that some teachers felt having a virtual board meeting the night before students were expected to return to campus sent a mixed message.
Stone responded later in the meeting, explaining that the district can control who enters school buildings but not who attends an in-person meeting. “If 200 people want to come, they can,” she said, and it was the schools’ attorney who recommended a virtual format for the July meeting.
The director told the board that the district has been receiving donations of face coverings. In a later phone interview she said Alcoa is still having difficulty obtaining gloves, which are on back order, but it has enough to start the year.
ACS also has plenty of hand sanitizer for now. However, parents usually bring in sanitizer and disinfecting wipes for the schools at the beginning of the year, and she knows those items are difficult to find now.
Stone has been hearing from parents who have different opinions on everything from the staggered start to the ACS policies on face coverings, and said she values those differing opinions.
“There are a lot of folks that feel I need to make masks mandatory,” Stone said, while others feel it is “unethical that we strongly recommend them.”
If there’s a point where she feels like it isn’t safe for students and the staff, she said, Alcoa will take a different direction.
