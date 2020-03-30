Due to Gov. Lee's executive order No. 22 "safer at home," Alcoa City Schools announced late Monday that the system will be suspending deliveries of meals at this time. According to the system, breakfast and lunch may still be picked up only at Alcoa High School between 10 a.m. and noon on Mondays and Wednesdays.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.